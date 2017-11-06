Renault Captur Launched in India from Rs 9.99 lakh

Renault Captur, the new French crossover is available from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom, India) onwards. The Captur has been launched with both petrol and diesel engine options and a total of seven variants between them, including a special ‘Platine’ trim available exclusively for the diesel variant.



We have already driven the new Renault Captur and you can read our review here. The Captur borrows its platform from the Duster and there are quite a few parts shared by the two. In terms of design, the Captur looks modern and attractive with its smooth aerodynamic lines and crossover-like shape.

Meanwhile, in the safety department, ABS and four airbags (dual front and side) have been promised as standard. The car also features rain-sensing wipers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The car is 4,329 mm long and 1,813 mm wide. Renault claim that the Captur is currently the longest and widest car in its class.



Engine options include the K9K 1.5 dCi diesel, and the H4K 1.5 petrol. The K9K turbo-diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, in-line four that churns out 110 PS at 3,850 rpm, and a peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The H4K petrol engine produces 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and a peak torque of 142 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Both engine options will be offered with a manual transmission that drives the front wheels. The petrol variants get a five-speed gearbox while the diesel variants get a six-speed gearbox. The Platine trim-level features white and gold interiors, ErgoDesign leather seats, and 17-inch ‘crystal-cut’ alloy wheels.

Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Petrol

RXE – 9.99 lakh

RXL – 11.07 lakh

RXT – 11.69 lakh

Diesel

RXE – 11.39 lakh

RXL – 12.47 lakh

RXT – 13.09 lakh

Platine – 13.88 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese