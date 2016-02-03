Red Hot Chili Pepper: Porsche Cayenne GTS First Drive

Quick, agile, luxurious, and a very Porsche SUV, if you know what we’re saying. The Porsche Cayenne GTS comes to town and we get on board to spend some time shooting around the hills.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

‘Paint the town red!’ That phrase gets new meaning when you get what is essentially a 1:1 scale fully functional model of the car pretty much every kid would draw, given the freedom to go wild with the pencils and pastels. It also fits the description of the car that kids — once they grow up slightly — would grab by the roof and take it for a spin, mouthing almost-V8 sounds and ensuring it aces every terrain it encounters, from the floor to the dining table and the rocks in the garden too.

That is essentially what the Cayenne is. It’s a luxury SUV that does its fair share of off-road and all-road activity and still packs enough genes from the badge it wears to keep that smile plastered on you face when on the open road. Corners, straights and esses, all taken in its stride, and, more so with this one, the GTS, made for the purists, if Porsche do say so themselves. No, we don’t doubt that one bit, given the tyre squeal and insane amounts of grip on offer from the fat rubber and active suspension even in the tightest of hairpins. But more on that later.

The new GTS then. Externally, there are a few changes to the uninitiated, with the purists surely being able to highlight at least five off the very first glance. The optional LED headlamps in Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS+) specification have a signature that stands out like landing gear on ET’s future spaceship, without the main beams even being on. The grille and air-dam are from the Cayenne Turbo, much larger and accentuate the sporty appeal of this 2.1-tonne behemoth. The gloss black finish on the side mouldings and, of course, the badging and name tags on the side skirts clearly mark this one out as a GTS.

