Range Rover Velar to be Unveiled on March 1

Land Rover enthusiasts have been wondering what would be a likely fit for the space between the Range Rover Evoque and the luxurious Range Rover Sport. The answer to their prayers is here in the form of the Range Rover Velar.

The Velar may be a game-changer for Land Rover in both domestic and foreign markets because it does have the brand image and potential to unsettle a few of its rivals in the luxury SUV market below Rs 1.5 crore. Velar is derived from the Latin word ‘velare‘ which means ‘to veil or cover’.

Considering that Land Rover are poised to set the Velar between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, we can expect to see four-cylinder engines and six-cylinder engines. You may also expect the higher variants of the Velar to receive the 292-PS 3.0 V6 turbo-diesel, as well as a 3.0 supercharged V6 petrol with either 340 PS or 380 PS.

Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said, “We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

The detailed specifications of the Velar are yet to be announced.