Rambo-Lambo Act 2: Lamborghini Urus The New Super SUV



Automobili Lamborghini have taken the covers off their new model, the Urus, expanding their portfolio to three products. This is the famous Italian marque’s latest attempt at the now burgeoning SUV market. The Urus claims to be the world’s first SSUV (Super Sport Utility Vehicle). The new Lambo SUV will be launched in India on 11 January 2018.

The new Lamborghini Urus is based on the current VW Group’s MLB evo platform, seen in the new Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7, and the upcoming 2018 Volkswagen Touareg. The Urus is Lamborghini’s second attempt at making a family-friendly vehicle with enough luggage space to carry all your essentials. The spiritual predecessor for the Urus dates back to 1986 when Lamborghini created the LM002. Their first attempt at an SUV, dubbed the ‘Rambo-Lambo,’ the LM002 featured the 5.2-litre V12 engine from their then flagship sportscar – the Countach.

Lamborghini have given in to today’s norm of seeking cleaner efficiency and better fuel economy. They have ditched the V12 from the original concept shown in 2012, and gone for a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine similar to the motor in the Porsche Panamera Turbo. The motor is tuned to develop 650 PS and 850 Nm. The Urus is the first Lamborghini to be paired with turbochargers, and marks the manufacturer’s return to the V8 engine configuration last seen in the Jalpa in 1981. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Urus is a collection of incredible numbers with acceleration from 0-100 km/h dealt with in a claimed 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in a claimed 12.8 seconds, and a top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h), which makes it the fastest SUV in the world. For the Urus, Lamborghini have developed the largest carbon-ceramic brakes in the world, with 440-mm ten-piston calipers in the front and 370-mm six-piston calipers in the rear. Braking from 100-0 km/h is dealt in a claimed 33.7 meters, Incredibly impressive in a vehicle that weighs 2,197 kg.



The four-wheel-drive system on the Urus utilises a Torsen central self-locking differential that provides maximum control and agility in all surface conditions. Torque is split 40/60 to the front/rear axle. But by using torque vectoring through a rear differential means a maximum of 70-per cent of the power can be sent to the front wheels and 87-per cent to the rear wheels when necessary. The Urus also utilises rear-wheel steering which was introduced in the Aventador S which can vary up to 3.0-degrees, according to selected drive mode. At low speed the rear-axle steering angle is opposite to that of the front wheels, which shortens the wheelbase up to 600mm for increased agility and better turning radius. While at high speeds the rear-axle steering angle is in the same direction as the front wheels elongating the wheelbase by 600mm for stability and ride comfort.



The Urus also packs the new Lamborghini Tamburo: drive mode selector, which can adjust the driving dynamics of the vehicle. The Urus is equipped with the Lamborghini standard STRADA, SPORT and CORSA modes, but also packs an additional three off-road modes NEVE (snow), TERRA (off-road), SABBIA (sand). In STRADA mode the air-suspension adapts the ride height to maximise comfort, while in SPORT the Urus will lower to provide more stability and precession. In CORSA the car is at its most performance oriented mode with body-roll at a minimum. The Urus also has an electromechanical active roll stabilization system which is being used for the first time in a Lamborghini. This system ensures maximum reduction of body-roll angle on bumpy roads. There is also an EGO drive mode where owners can set-up the car to their individual taste.



The design for the new Lambo features a low-line coupé styling with a commanding road position, luxurious space and higher ground clearance. The Urus has taken a few styling cues from its predecessor the LM002 as well as the sports cars in the current Lamborghini herd. The car has seating for five passengers, and for owners who opt for a different specification there is a four-seat layout too. Despite being fast and powerful, the car also promises to be luxurious. Lambo claim that the Urus is a blend of sporty and luxurious characteristics, easy for city driving, provides maximum comfort on long journeys and yet provides thrilling sports car dynamics on road and track, while also being versatile off-road.



To deal with the demand of the Urus, Lamborghini have created a new factory to double their current production volume. Lamborghini expect to sell over 3,500 units of the Urus worldwide nearly doubling their production capacity to 7,000 units a year. The Urus has been made available for bookings in Europe for € 171,429 (Rs 1.29 crore). It is due to be launched in India on 11 January 2018 with an estimated price within the region of Rs 3.00 crore. Deliveries for the new Lamborghini SUV are scheduled for spring 2018.

Story: Sahej Patheja