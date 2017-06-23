Pre-GST benefits on luxury cars

With the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax just around the corner, car makers are offering great deals in an attempt to liquidate their stock before the new tax structure in enacted. German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz have lowered the prices on their locally-assembled models, including the CLA, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and even the Maybach S 500. The discounts range from Rs 1.4 lakh on the base CLA, while the heftiest savings can be had with the fully-loaded Maybach S 500, which has been made available for Rs 7 lakh under its ex-showroom price tag. Mercedes-Benz have also hinted that we may soon see prices dropping on their CBU models as well.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover have also slashed prices across the board. The Jaguar XE will now be Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5.7 lakh cheaper than before, depending on the variant, while the XJ will sport discounts between RS 4 lakh and Rs 10.9 lakh. Land Rover will also be offering discounts of Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh on the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models.

Not to be left behind, Isuzu have also announced discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on their new mu-X, with slightly smaller discounts on the D-Max and D-Max V-Cross, while Ford have announced a Rs 30,000 reduction on the ex-showroom rate of three of their models, the EcoSport, Aspire and Figo.