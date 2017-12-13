Porsche Reveal 2018 Line-Up for Middle East and Africa

The past year has been quite busy for Porsche due to the arrival of a number of new models. Now, almost at the cusp of the new year, Porsche dealers across the Middle East and Africa region (which also includes India) have already opened bookings for the 2018 line-up.

The cars launched in the past year include the new Panamera and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. New additions to the legendary 911 range included the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (only three allotted for India) and 911 GT3.

Commenting on the developments, Deesch Papke, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said, “June 2018 will mark the 70th anniversary of when the first Porsche sports car was approved for road use and we are looking forward to celebrating such an important milestone in our history. We are proud to offer a model range that truly reflects the founding principles of the company ever since that day.”

In 2018, Porsche fans can look forward to a line-up comprising the third-generation Cayenne, the new Panamera Sport Turismo, the 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS range, the 911 Carrera T, and the ballistic 911 GT2 RS.

The new Cayenne range will be available in three variants, featuring power outputs that range from 340 PS to 550 PS. They will also feature an eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. The maniacal Cayenne Turbo boasts of being able to dismiss 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package (optional).

The new Panamera Sport Turismo will feature an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) and all-wheel drive as standard. The five-variant strong range will also include the Turbo S E-Hybrid which churns out 680 PS.

After ripping apart records earlier this year, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is perhaps the most famous of the 2018 line-up. Weighing in at 1,470 kg with a 700-PS flat-six bi-turbo engine driving the rear wheels, this insane machine has some mind-boggling figures. 0-100 km/h is dismissed in 2.8 seconds and it goes on to achieve a top speed of 340 km/h. By the way, it is currently the fastest production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife 6:47.3 seconds, beating the time set by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante which managed 6:52.1.

Looks like we are in for a treat, people.

Story: Joshua Varghese