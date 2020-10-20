Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Expands E-Performance Portfolio

Another 700 hp Porsche? Yes, but it’s the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, and it packs 870 Nm, four-wheels drive and delivers up to 37 km/l.

Six new “E-Hybrid” plug-in hybrid variants of the Porsche Panamera have introduced with two new powertrains – the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – available in three body styles each: standard saloon, Executive long-wheelbase and Sport Turismo estate. The big change is the larger 17.9-kWh battery pack, as seen Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, introduced at launch, that offers up to 30% more electric range.

The performance highlight is the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid which combines the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, uprated to 571 hp from 550, with an undisclosed peak torque – earlier 770 Nm. The engine pairs with the 100-kW electric motor capable of 136 hp and 400 Nm, integrated into the 8PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The combined output is a stonking GT2 RS-matching 700 hp with a heftier 870 Nm of peak torque. That makes it 20 hp and 20 Nm up on the previous model, and still 30 Nm short of the manic Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The efficiency rating stands at up to 37 km/l and as low as 62 g/km of CO2, with a WLTP electric-only range of up to 50 km. Performance-wise, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and up to a top speed of 315 km/h. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is equipped as standard with the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electric roll-stabilization, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear-axle steering with Power Steering Plus, and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.

The new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is back as the new first-step E-Hybrid model with the same 100-kW electric motor combined with the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 with 330 hp and 450 Nm, resulting in a peak combined system output of 462 hp and 700 Nm. The efficiency rating for the 4 E-Hybrid is up to 47.6 km/l and as low as 47 g/km of CO2, with a WLTP electric-only range of up to 56 km. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and up to a top speed of 280 km/h.

All six models are available to order in Europe from € 110,369 (Rs 94 lakh approx) for the 4 E-Hybrid, while the flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts from € 185,537 (Rs 1.58 crore approx).

Also read: New Porsche Panamera Launched

Also read: Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Launched in India