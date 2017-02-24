Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid At Geneva

A hybrid Porsche Panamera with 680 PS, a 310-km/h top speed and 34.5 km/l? Watch out for Geneva.

Porsche will reveal an even more potent hybrid Panamera at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The new Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid will be revealed to exemplify how hybrid technology can be fast too. Like the V6 e-hybrid, the Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid uses the all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 550 PS and 770 Nm paired to a new 100-kW (136 PS-equivalent) electric motor. An eight-speed transmission and an active decoupling unit manage the power which is fed to all four wheels, using a boost strategy straight from the 918 hybrid-hypercar no less. Comfort and extreme performance in one wholesome package it is, then.

What it can do is staggering: peak output is 680 PS (combined) with 850 Nm of peak torque available from just above idle speed. It can travel for up to 50 km on pure electric power. It will do 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and go on to 310 km/h. Furthermore, the liquid-cooled Lithium-ion 14.1-kWh battery. Using the optional 7.2-kW onboard charger results in a charge time of just below 2 and a half hours. In ‘Hybrid’ mode, the efficiency is rated at 2.9 litres/100 km (34.48 km/l) for the petrol engine, or 16.2 kWh/100 km.

We don’t expect to see the new Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid on sale in India, but it’s good to know what Porsche are capable of doing. The all-new Panamera will be formally launched in India soon in Turbo S guise, with both standard and long-wheelbase ‘Executive’ models on offer.

Story: Jim Gorde