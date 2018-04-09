Porsche Organise Track-Day For Customers At BIC



Porsche have organised a track-day for customers at the Buddh International Circuit to showcase their sports-car DNA.

To showcase to their customers the racing DNA that made Porsche the most successful manufacturer in Le Mans history among other forms of motor sport, the Stuttgart manufacturer had most of their current product portfolio present at the event – the 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster, the legendary 911 Carrera S and Turbo S, as well as the Panamera four-door. The event took place at the home of the Indian Grand Prix, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), where customers got to experience the superior performance of these vehicles from the iconic brand.



Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India, said: “With the help of expert instructors, guests that joined us for the drive event had the opportunity to unleash their inner racing driver and experience Porsche’s motor sport heritage. From the iconic 911 to the luxury saloon of the Panamera, each and every one of our cars is at home on the track as it is on the city roads, and there is no better place to showcase that than the Buddh International Circuit.”

Porsche had set-up a series of tests where customers could experience the dynamic ability of the cars, such as slaloms, braking, accelerating, and over-steer and under-steer challenges.

Story: Sahej Patheja