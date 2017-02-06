Porsche Launch Cayenne S Platinum Edition Range



Porsche have extended the Platinum Edition range to now include the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel.

The Platinum Edition Cayenne S brings in more high-quality equipment. Now available as standard are 21-inch Sport Edition wheels in platinum with a satin finish, eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara centres, from the Cayenne GTS, and a variety of comfort features. The Cayenne S also features, in addition to the standard exterior colours of black and white with four optional metallic paint finishes, which are: Jet Black, Mahogany, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver. The exterior package includes elegant and sporty touches in high-gloss black and wheel arch extensions in the selected vehicle colour.

The Cayenne S Platinum Edition models sport Bi-xenon main headlamps with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), along with Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist. Inside, “Platinum Edition” lettering is located on the front door entry guards, whilst all outer headrests bear a Porsche crest, with the front seats having a heating option. The S Platinum range also comes equipped with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system, which includes Navigation and the Bose Surround-sound System.

Power and consumption figures for the Cayenne S Platinum Edition models remain the same. The new Cayenne S Platinum Edition models are available to order now. The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Cayenne S Platinum Edition: Rs 1.27 crore

Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition: 1.31 crore

Story: Sahej Patheja