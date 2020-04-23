Porsche GT Team Tackle Endurance Races Back-to-back

The Porsche GT Team have given us an insight into the unthinkable from last year – taking on two 24-hour world endurance races on back-to-back weekends.

Attempting a 24-hour World Endurance Championship race takes a special little something. Attempting to do two of them takes even more grit and determination and a whole lot of other things. But, what happens when those two are the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring – the just as legendary and gruelling Green Hell – and when they’re done back-to-back? Seems nothing short of insane, doesn’t it? Well, the Porsche GT Team did just that in 2019! And they’ve finally released a gripping 90+ minute documentary about everything that went into making those two happen.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans on 1-16 June 2019 and the 24-hour race on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife just one week later put drivers, engineers and team managers under stresses seldom experienced in such a concentrated form. With spectacular images, the new Porsche documentary Endurance outlines the background, challenges and tireless efforts.

British director James Routh, famous for his award-winning Formula 1 documentary Drive to Survive, accompanied the team, technicians and drivers for 25 days. From Le Mans preparations to test drives in Italy and a private test day after the endurance race in Germany’s Eifel region, Porsche offers impressive behind-the-scene glimpses. The spectacular driving scenes are enhanced by candid impressions from the Porsche GT Team including Pascal Zurlinden, Director Factory Motorsport, Porsche works drivers Kévin Estre (France), Michael Christensen (Denmark), Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) and Matt Campbell (Australia), and they give spectators an inside look at the unique stresses of the largest racing events of the year. The seasoned motor racing engineer Luca Massé (Italy) also describes the everyday challenges of a Porsche race engineer.

In an exceptional way, the documentary Endurance showcases what endurance racing really involves: deprivation, stress, emotion and boundless dedication and passion of all involved. The main protagonists are not just the vehicles – in this case the Porsche 911 RSR and the 911 GT3 R, both based on the high-performance 911 GT3 RS production vehicle – but also the people.

Here is the link to the documentary:

