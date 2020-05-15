Porsche Go Digital In A Big Way

Come 18 May, Porsche go digital on a new path in product communication, and will unveil two new 911 models to a global audience on their own web TV channel for the first time.

It’s set to be yet another milestone moment for the automobile industry as the present situation has meant that the Stuttgart sports-car marque Porsche go digital for a new car launch. Two new models of the iconic 911 will be introduced digitally to the world. Porsche have outlined the events as they will unfold.

On 911-magazin.porsche.com, three successive episodes will give viewers a comprehensive insight into the new cars’ special technical features, historical backgrounds and design. In response to the global ban on events due to the coronavirus, Porsche will present their new models to journalists and fans in virtual format for the first time.

Dr Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Politics at Porsche AG, said, “Porsche stands for pioneering spirit. And it is precisely this innovative force that is now in demand more than ever in these coronavirus-affected times. For this world premiere, we are forging a new path and will present two new sports car models to the public – exclusively in digital format for the very first time. The unveiling will be authentic, informative and surprising – only as you would expect from Porsche. It will be from a distance, and yet closer than ever – practically in your living room. We are, for the first time, using our 9:11 Magazine web TV channel for these virtual world premieres, which will feature both state-of-the-art technology and proven experts. We are taking this approach to expand our digital product communications offerings.”

Here’s how we’ll see the new 911 launch as Porsche go digital:

18 May: The magazine series starts with the world premiere of the first of the new 911 models. Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, will explain the car’s new features along with Porsche Brand Ambassadors, tennis star Maria Sharapova and racing driver Jörg Bergmeister. The teaser for this episode is now available at 911-magazin.porsche.com.

26 May: The second episode looks back into the history of Porsche, and the elements of which that have inspired the world premiere of the second of the new models: an exclusive, limited edition that combines modern vehicle technology with design elements from the past.

2 June: In the third and final episode, Porsche focus on the details of the special edition car. Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalization and Classic, Boris Apenbrink, Director Special Vehicles at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and Ivo van Hulten, Director Interior Design Style Porsche, explain the highlights of the exclusive new model.

Furthermore, for the 43rd International Museum Day, the Porsche Museum will open its doors to everyone, completely free of charge, on Sunday 17 May, 2020. In line with this year‘s motto “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”, Porsche go digital again with live tours available that Sunday on Instagram @porsche.museum so fans can participate from anywhere in the world and experience how Porsche transports the ideas and values of its brand from the past into the future.

Porsche Go Digital: Update Track Precision App

Porsche are extending the functionality of their complimentary virtual coach for the race track. Previously only available for smartphones, the Porsche Track Precision App (TPA) can now be displayed and operated directly on the car’s screen using Apple CarPlay through the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The latest Version 3.2 offers Porsche drivers an additional 100 pre-programmed race tracks, bringing the total number of international circuits to more than 300. This selection can be further extended with individual recordings. The training app is available for all current-generation Porsche 911 and 718 models in combination with the Sport Chrono Package.

The Porsche Track Precision App records, analyzes and displays individual driving data on the racing circuit to allow drivers to further develop their personal driving styles. The application evaluates detailed real-time data on speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, braking force and engine revs while the car is being driven. The PCM connects the PTA to various control units in the car and enables the recording of data from the car’s sensors. The application evaluates the gathered information in comparison to a reference lap or the desired personal target.

The PTA functions include automatic recording of lap times using GPS, live lap time display, video analysis, driving performance analysis – including steering angle, brake pressure and accelerator pedal position, transfer of data using AirDrop to allow detailed analysis on an iPad, Apple Watch app integration for recording to be started and stopped and monitoring of the driver’s pulse, and sharing individual driving experiences on social media.