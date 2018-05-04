Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid Coming Soon



Porsche have unveiled the new Cayenne e-hybrid and it’s coming to India soon.

Porsche’s new third-generation Cayenne arrived only recently and, with the manufacturer currently moving away from diesel-powered cars and shifting focus on e-mobility and hybrid drive, the new Cayenne e-hybrid has been unveiled. It boasts far more power and torque, as well as tech compared to its predecessor.

Power comes from a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine which develops 340 PS and 450 Nm combined with an electric motor which develops 136 PS and 400 Nm, to deliver a net peak output of 462 PS and 700 Nm. The new Cayenne e-hybrid will accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 5.0 seconds and achieve a top speed of 253 km/h. It also boasts an impressive range of 44 km at speed of 135 km/h on pure electricity alone. Power is sent to all wheels through the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox specially developed for the new Cayenne range.



Porsche are also introducing several features for the new Cayenne, such as the head-up display (HUD), massage seats, and 22-inch light metal wheels. The new Cayenne e-hybrid will be launching in India at the end of September 2018 with pricing and specification to be announced then.

Story: Sahej Patheja