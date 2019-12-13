Porsche Cayenne Coupe Launched in India

The Porsche Cayenne Coupé and Turbo Coupé have made their way to India and are priced at Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 1.97 crore respectively.

The German automobile manufacturers have made additions to their Cayenne range with the launch of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé and Turbo Coupe. The model shares its technical platform with the third-generation Cayenne but gets a redesigned body with a more sporty and athletic appearance. The Coupé versions of the Cayenne have increased power with the addition of a Sport Chrono Package fitted as standard.

Under the hood of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé is a 3.0 litre, V6 turbo engine that makes 340 hp and 450 Nm of peak torque. This allows it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just six seconds and achieve a top speed of 243 km/h. The figure drops to 5.9 seconds with one of the optional lightweight sports package being chosen. On the other hand, the top of the line Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé is powered by a 4.0 litre, V8 engine with twin-turbocharging. This insanely powerful engine is capable of making 550 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The car can achieve a top speed of 286 km/h with a sprint time of 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. All of the Cayenne Coupé models feature Porsche’s eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox. This shortens response times and sportier ratios in the lower gears enhancing both off-road capabilities and on-road performance.

Apart from the front end of the car, all of the body parts in the latest model have been redesigned and redeveloped. The steeper roofline makes the car appear more dynamic and positions it as one of the sportiest looking models in its segment. A carbon roof is also available as an option in one of the lightweight sports packages. With another one of the packages, the Cayenne Turbo Coupé gets a sports exhaust system. The cars also sport a fixed roof spoiler which combines with the adaptive rear spoiler as part of the Porsche Adaptive Aerodynamics (PAA). This spoiler extends by 135-mm at speeds of 90 km/h which increases downforce at the rear axle, thus improving driving stability.

The interiors include a new eight-way electrically-adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests. The rear passengers now sit three centimetres lower due to the lower roofline. The Cayenne Coupe also features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, which includes of an instrument cluster with two 7-inch full HD displays that provide various information about the car. The centre also gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen to operate other settings and functions of the vehicle.

We cant wait to drive the new Porsche Cayenne Coupé and the Cayenne Turbo Coupé to tell you all about how they fare.