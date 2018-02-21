Porsche 911 GT3 RS Out of the Shadows

The all-new 991.II Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been revealed ahead of its Geneva unveil, packing even more naturally-aspirated power, and shown in a green exterior paint finish this time round.

We knew it was coming, but we didn’t know how extreme it was going to be. Now we do. The latest 991.II generation 911 GT3 RS is finally here, and it has its extreme 4.0-litre race-derived engine turned up all the way to 9,000 rpm, 21-inch wheels with specially-designed Michelin Cup tyres (325/30 ZR21) and those classic decals along its side profile.

Porsche’s motor sport department will unveil Weissach’s latest creation at the Geneva Motor Show. It’s chassis and performance dynamics have been reworked for even more mind-blowing performance. The chief number among the changes is the output: 520 PS at 8,250 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,000 rpm, mated to a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) automatic transmission driving just the rear wheels. Based on the 911 GT3, it features a re-calibrated rear-axle steering for even greater precision. Weighing just 1,430 kg, endowing it with 363.63 PS/tonne, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, and goes on to a top speed of 312 km/h. It also boasts centre-locking wheel rims, and potent brakes with six-piston calipers up front and four-pistons at the rear. The Clubsport package is available for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS at no extra cost. It includes a roll-over bar, a manual fire extinguisher, preparation for a battery disconnect switch, and a six-point racing harness.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be initially available in Europe post its Geneva reveal. The price has been announced at €195,137 (Rs 1.48 crore) before taxes.

Story: Jim Gorde