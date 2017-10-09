#BornInFlacht Porsche 911 GT3 Launched in India

Enthusiasts with deep pockets, take heed. Porsche have formally launched the all-new 911 GT3 in India at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom).

The all-new 991.II generation 911 GT3 from Porsche is a landmark moment for most automotive enthusiasts as, in the age of downsizing and turbos – with even the 911 Carrera not spared – Porsche have introduced their large 4.0-litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer – revving all the way to 8,800 rpm – in the new neunelfer GT3.

The new 991.II model is sleeker, lighter and looks even faster standing still than the outgoing model. Accompanied by the large rear wing, much needed for catering to its downforce needs, the GT3 is unmistakably spotted. The overall length is 4,562 mm with the height of the new car down as well, at 1,271 mm. The car, as always, is inspired by racing and there are more than several clues to its heritage. The legendary curves, the centre-locking wheels, the dual-exhaust pipes in the centre, and, of course, that wing on the back. This is the one for the purist.

Under the skin is the new 3,996-cc dry-sumped naturally-aspirated boxer-six, from the Cup racer no less. With a compression ratio of a heady 13.3:1, it develops 500 PS at 8,250 rpm, with a peak 460 Nm of torque coming in at 6,000 rpm. While a six-speed manual transmission is available, the seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic box is standard, either of which drive just the rear wheels. The weight difference between the two is just 17 kg. The manual-transmission version does boast of a power-to-weight ratio of 354 PS/tonne.

The GT3 sports 20-inch alloy wheels with centre-locking wheel-nuts, wrapped in 245/35 ZR20 front and 305/30 ZR20 rear specially-developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup rubber. The GT3 will do 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 318 km/h when equipped with the PDK. The manual manages 3.9 seconds and 320 km/h.

The new 911 GT3 is available to order with prices starting at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai, without any customisation or accessories).

Story: Jim Gorde