Peugeot Purchase Ambassador Brand From Hindustan Motors



One of India’s most iconic car brands – Hindustan Motors Ambassador has been sold to French manufacturer Peugeot for Rs. 80 crore.

The Ambassador was called the ‘King Of Indian Roads’ and originally based on the Morris Oxford Series 3, built by Morris Motors Limited between 1956-1959. The Ambassador has been around for generations, production for the much loved car started in 1958 till it was halted in 2014 due to financial problems and poor demand, spanning a production run of 56 years. Hindustan Motors Limited started just before Independence by setting up a small assembly plant for passenger cars in1942 at Port Okha, Gujarat. Production later shifted to Uttarpara, West Bengal for the manufacture of cars and trucks. The ambassador is still in use as a taxi in some Indian cities including Kolkata which is where the Hindustan Ambassador is manufactured.

The ambassador came at a time when there were limited options in four-wheeled vehicles, and the vehicle was initially considered the epitome of luxury. A car that has carried Prime Ministers and Presidents for ages, the ambassador was the first car to be made in India, but the rise of the Maruti 800 began to eat in to its market-share. Since then, HM saw a steady downfall of this once ‘King of the Indian roads’. It is not clear whether Peugeot will revive the iconic Indian brand, or if this is the end of the line for the amby. We are holding out in the hope that Peugeot will re-launch this old veteran with some new toys, a beefier powerplant and a much needed makeover. How great would that be?!

Story: Sahej Patheja

Image: Aravind Sivaraj