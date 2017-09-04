Petrol Power – Audi Q7 40 TFSI Launched

Audi India have introduced petrol-powered versions of the Q7 luxury SUV, the 40 TFSI, starting at Rs 67.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Q7 steps in as the only petrol-powered offering if its kind. Armed with Matrix LED headlamps on either side of the single-frame grille, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cockpit is focussed towards the driver. In the technology variant, standard features include MMI Touch with navigation and a high-resolution display, a Bose 558W surround-sound audio system, together with Audi phonebox, incorporating Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A four-zone climate control will help keep occupants comfortable no matter how long the journey. You also get to choose from 30 colours for the ambient lighting. The seats are upholstered in genuine cricket leather, with the third row getting powered controls for raising or lowering the seats. Together with the standard air suspension, that should contribute to a wafting ride.

The Q7 40 TFSI is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI turbo-petrol engine. It produces 252 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm, with a peak 370 Nm of torque from 1,600-4,500 rpm. Power is funnelled through an eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox to the quattro all-wheel-drive system. With this output, the Q7 can hit 0-100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, and go on to 233 km/h. More than sufficient performance for a large luxury barge for seven. The claimed fuel efficiency is 11.6 km/l.

The Q7 40 TFSI joins the 45 TDI turbo-diesel in the line-up, expanding the range at a crucial time for Audi India, with the sale of petrol-powered luxury vehicles gaining momentum. The variants available are as follows:

Premium Plus: Rs 67.76 lakh

Technology: Rs 74.43 lakh

Watch out for a road test review soon.

Story: Jim Gorde