Pagani Huayra ‘Tempesta’ Arrives; Roadster Bookings Open

Exotic hypercar maker Pagani Automobili have introduced a ‘Tempesta’ package for their second major model, the Huayra.

The Tempesta package for the Huayra adds a slew of aerodynamic and performance upgrades for the Huayra, some of which are inspired by the more potent Huayra BC, named after Benny Caiola. The package is priced at $181,000 (Rs 1.2 crore).

Pagani recently opened their largest centre in Asia in Taiwan, where they had two out of three Dinastia models shown: Ba Xia and Ya Zi. The Dinastia models benefit from an further optimised ECU programme that raises peak power by 20 PS to 750 PS, with the 1,000 Nm of peak torque from the big twin-turbo AMG V12 remaining unchanged.

Pagani also revealed the Huayra Pearl, a one-of-one model, exclusively designed for a special client. The Pagani Huayra Pearl has of more than 5,000 components with the engine and gearbox counted as two items.

Pagani also inaugurated centres in Riyadh, London, Hong Kong, with newly appointed centre in Canada Pfaff Auto taking possession of the country’s first Huayra. Bookings for the upcoming Huayra Roadster have also opened. The Roadster will be priced slightly higher than the €850,000 (Rs 6 crore) Huayra in European markets.

For those curious or desirous of the Huayra Roadster in India, feel free to get in touch with Pagani. You’ll have to wait about two years and shell out north of Rs 15 crore to acquire one.

Story: Jim Gorde