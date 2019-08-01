Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

Pagani have revealed their new Huayra Roadster BC that will be limited to just 40 units.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is the latest convertible hypercar from the Ítalo-Argentinian manufacturer. It is powered by an AMG 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and makes an astonishing 800 hp at 5,900 rpm and has 1050 Nm on tap at 2,000 rpm. The power is delivered to the rear wheels via a Xtrac seven-speed transversal AMT with an electro-mechanical differential. Pagani have used a single-clutch set-up which has, in turn, made it 35 per cent lighter than a dual-clutch set-up. All the engineering and technology has led to the car weighing in at just 1,250 kg.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster BC features new exclusive composite technologies based on carbon fibre and carbon-titanium that offer an increase of 12 per cent in torsional rigidity and 20 per cent in flexional rigidity compared to any of Pagani’s technology till date. Endless work went into the elements such as the rigidity of the chassis, the vehicle’s dynamics, the elasto-kinematics of the suspension and the lowering of its centre of gravity and weight. Electronics were then added to further increase performance, stability and safety while delivering the best performance in the most extreme driving conditions.

“Through intense scientific research for developing the Carbo-Triax HP62 and Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2 formulas, we succeeded in achieving some extraordinary results that allowed us to reduce the weight of the vehicle considerably and optimise mechanical features. Even so, when we presented these achievements to Horacio, along with the fact that they involved a 450 per cent increase in material costs, his reaction was, “the customer deserves even more!” So said Francesco Perini, the Head of Concept and Composite Design.

When it comes to the brakes of the Huayra Roadster BC, Pagani have again used the most advanced technology – Pagani by Brembo carbon-ceramic system measuring 398 x 36 mm at the front with a six-piston one-piece caliper and 380 x 34 mm at the rear with a four-piston one-piece caliper. The hypercar uses Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres that have been created specially for the Huayra Roadster BC. The tyres give outstanding grip even at 1.9 G of lateral force in corners. To put it into perspective the Bugatti Chiron produces 1.5 G of maximum lateral force.

The car costs a whopping €3.5 million (approximately Rs 26.7 crore) and only 40 will be made. The new Pagani Huayra Roadster BCwill be displayed in Monterey Car Week next month.

Story: Azaman Chothia