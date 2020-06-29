One Lakh Units of the Hyundai Venue Sold

The Korean manufacturers celebrate the sale of over one lakh units of the Hyundai Venue.

The Hyundai Venue has become a popular compact SUV in the Indian market since its launch and also one of the most awarded cars of 2019-20. The car is now celebrating the highly successful sales figures in its first year with 97,400 units sold in India and over 7,400 units sold in international markets.

Hyundai have also revealed that 44 per cent of Indian customers have opted for the Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine, making it the most popular engine option on the Venue. In 2020, the Venue has received a contribution of 30 per cent from the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel BS6 engine. The BlueLink connected technology is a personal mobility assistant that offers safety, convenience, security and has become a popular feature among Venue owners.

Commenting on the occasion, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Venue is India’s first fully-connected SUV and most awarded ‘Car of The Year 2019-20’ setting a chord with new-age customers. Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue we have pioneered fully-connected technology for customers. Additionally, Venue has paved the way to democratize global technologies such as Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi and seven-speed DCT for Hyundai cars in India, offering customers’ excitement, delight and enhanced value.”

The BS6 variants of the Hyundai Venue BS6 in India are priced between Rs 6.70 lakh and Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).