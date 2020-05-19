Official: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Launch In August-September

Kia Motors India to launch the Kia Sonet compact SUV in August-September this year as per plan, provided situation improves, as expected, post the Coronavirus lockdown.





Last week during a new episode of Car India Pit Stop, Manohar Bhat, Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “There shouldn’t be any delays. We intend to launch the Kia Sonet at the time we had committed earlier, which is around August-September. But if things get worse then all bets are off.”

Since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced in March, many car and two-wheeler launches have been delayed, and understandably so. With just a couple of months left for final testing and preparations, the launch of the Kia Sonet compact SUV could have been impacted too. But these doubts were put to rest by Bhat who assured, “As things stand, we will still stick to the same schedule. We think it’s better to launch it (Kia Sonet) as soon as possible”.

Now that the lockdown has been extended further, many of the scheduled launches have taken a hit, but we hope the much-awaited Kia Sonet arrives on time for the festive season. The automotive industry needs a few exciting new products, like the new Sonet, which will have a two-fold impact on the industry. This will not only elevate the buying sentiments of Indian car buyers but will also reinstate the morale of car dealerships. The increasing footfalls at dealerships would also draw attention to the existing cars like the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival.



The Kia Sonet concept was one of the biggest unveils at the Auto Expo 2020 and many car buyers had put their new car purchases on hold in lieu of the new compact SUV. Though it shares the platform and underpinnings with the recently launched Hyundai Venue, there’s hardly anything common in the way the two crossovers look from the outside. Manohar Bhat stated, “It will have the same Kia DNA seen on the Seltos, which is – very good design and loaded with features. The Kia Sonet is going to be an irresistible product and will have the wide-spread network advantages that Kia offers in India.”

(Also Read: Kia Sonet Compact SUV – 9 Things You Need To Know)

Apart from a long list of features, we can expect a few segment-first options to set the Kia apart from the rest in the sub-four-metre SUV segment. We won’t be surprised if the top variant of the Kia Sonet comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and even a high-end music system. Features like these are unheard of on an SUV priced between Rs 7-12 lakh (estimated).

