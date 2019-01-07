Nissan Unveil Invisible-To-Visible Tech Concept At CES

Japanese car manufacturer, Nissan, have unveiled their futuristic Invisible-to-Visible technology concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This new tech merges both real and virtual city blueprint making for a safer and more interactive driving experience.

Invisible-to-Visible, called ’12V’, technology has been created and developed by the Nissan Intelligent Mobility department of the company. This department strives to deliver on Nissan’s vision to enhance the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. The 12-volt tech will be demonstrated at CES, showcasing the highlights of the system. These highlights are compiled by sensors on the inside and outside of the vehicle, combined with information collected from the cloud. What this mean is that the vehicle not only forms a blueprint of its immediate surrounding but also may well anticipate the path ahead, including looking around buildings and corners. The system also helps tremendously during journeys where visibility is very low by allowing drivers to see further. All this information pops up in a virtual avatar on the inside of the vehicle.

“By helping you see the invisible, 12V enhances your confidence and makes driving more enjoyable,” said Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader at the Nissan Research Centre. “The interactive features create an experience that’s tailored to your interests and driving style so that anyone can enjoy using it in their own way.”

In addition to making driving safer by mapping traffic conditions and pedestrians, the 12V system can also monitor people inside the vehicle and could anticipate whether or not they too may need assistance. You even get a virtual projected professional driver or a virtual chase car to demonstrate the best way to drive. Other ‘Black Mirror‘ charms present themselves in the Metaverse virtual world, where a three-dimensional image of family and friends appear in the car. This may sound crazy but it could come in handy in terms of safety if one is traveling alone maybe or in case the police are looking for a lone bank robber.

All in all, this is a taste of where the future seems to be heading and it does sound very interesting. Watch the video below to get a better picture of the Invisible-To-Visible technology concept from Nissan. Makes one wonder as to what’s next? The age-old flying car maybe?

Story: Zal Cursetji