Nissan Rogue 2021 Crossover SUV Is Feature-packed Hub

The Nissan Rogue 2021 upgrade sees one of the best-selling models focused on delivering functionality, flexibility, technology and safety, aimed at simply making life easier.

The all-new Nissan Rogue 2021 crossover will enter production in the next year and has the most standard safety technologies in its class. It is the latest model from the giant to feature Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the entire line-up. Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. The new Rogue also offers 10 standard supplemental air bags and extended crumple zones to help protect occupants.

In addition to Safety Shield 360, the new Rogue also offers Nissan’s innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness technology and Rear Door Alert as standard equipment on all grade levels. Also available is Blind Spot Intervention and Traffic Sign Recognition. Intelligent Cruise Control is included as part of the available ProPILOT Assist system.

Inside, the Nissan Rogue 2021 is what the company refers to as true “family hub,” designed to provide comfort and utility for everyone in both the front and rear seats. Vehicle access with the Nissan Intelligent Key has been expanded to the rear doors, as well as the front. The rear doors themselves are extra-wide and open nearly 90°, making it easier to get a child-seat in or out, and also ease getting in or out. The new Rogue “butterfly” opening front centre console allows for easy “pass-back” access to the second row. For the first time, the Nissan Rogue 2021 is equipped with Tri-Zone Climate Control offering rear seat occupants control of their temperature separate from the front driver and passenger.

With the belief that technology should make life better, easier and more fun, the Nissan Rogue offers a slew of wireless connectivity choices including Apple CarPlay, wireless charger with the addition of both conventional USB and Type-C ports. The Rogue’s digital display integration features three high-tech displays; no reduction of screen time in here. There’s a full-colour 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch “Digital Dashboard” gauge cluster and a large, floating 9.0-inch touchscreen display. The Rogue also offers both Google Maps and Waze, with voice commands.

The design of the Nissan Rogue 2021 reflects the spirit of versatility, fun, edgy, adventurous and always rogue. Powering it is a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine with Nissan’s Direct Injection Gasoline system. It makes 184 hp and 245 Nm of peak torque. A CVT automatic handles the optional Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. Vehicle Motion Control works in conjunction with the AWD and the Drive Mode Selector to provide four-wheel individual control. The chassis control module monitors and adjusts engine, transmission, Vehicle Dynamic Control, all-wheel drive and steering functions. For front-wheel drive models, a switch on the console controls three drive modes: Sport, Standard and Eco. Five drive modes are available with AWD models: Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport.

Nissan are in the process of evaluating their product portfolio and the launch of the new Kicks is one of many slated for India. The new Magnite is also imminent. Whether the Nissan Rogue 2021 makes it here remains to be seen.