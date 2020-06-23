Nissan Magnite launch postponed to 2021

The launch of the new SUV, the Nissan Magnite, has been postponed to 2021 due to missing out on the manufacturing window at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Tamil Nadu.

The Magnite was originally meant to be launched by August of this year, but due to the above-mentioned reason which in turn has been brought on by the reign of the current pandemic, we shall have to wait a little longer for the Nissan Magnite. However, the plant will now continue towards manufacturing the Renault Kiger, a new compact SUV, which is billed to be on showroom floors by October this year.

The Nissan Magnite is an important launch for the Japanese manufacturer in India, especially with what it is pipped to offer. A very reasonable price tag, feature-packed with some best-in-segment promises, as well as engine and gearbox options. That makes quite the case for the Indian market, and hence the reason why Nissan have decided to postpone rather than attempt a hurried launch. However, Renault’s Kiger, is aimed at providing a similar product to the market and that may just very well eat into the Magnite’s built-up hype.