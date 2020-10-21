Nissan Magnite Enters India – First Look

The new Nissan Magnite has made its much-awaited entrance into the Indian market offering a host of features in an already cut-throat segment.

Nissan have been teasing this sub-four-metre SUV for quite a while now and, finally, revealed the vehicle to the media today. Here is a first look at what the Nissan Magnite offers:

The design language with the new Nissan Magnite follows a very modern and contemporary theme of the day. Starting with the lighting where we find very sleek LEDs draped all over. Customer can look forward to LED bi-projector headlamps, turn signals, L-shaped DRLs and fog-lamps all of which are sculpted to suit the sleek and flowing look of the Nissan Magnite. We also see square wheel arches above diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels which enhance the bold stance of the vehicle. The Nissan Magnite boasts a 205-mm ground clearance, enough to handle our humungous speed humps and broken tarmac stretches, as well as a best-in-class turning radius which helps in escaping them traffic jams.

Other exterior features include crafted door seals that are intended to cancel noise on the inside, wide split tail-lamps and a special four-coat Flare Garnet red colour option that is to be experienced in different lighting conditions. We also see skid-plates at the front and rear which, other than protection, also add a little character to the look.

Moving on to the interior, Nissan have been talking about driver visibility, claiming the Magnite to be top in the class in this subject. Other best-in-class features would be the 10-litre glovebox, rear knee room, and shoulder room for the front seats. In addition, Nissan promised ergonomically designed buttons, a 5-degree tilt of the centre stack towards the driver, sporty yet comfortable seats, and even a mobile holder in the rear armrest.

Then comes the technological aspect, starting with an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, six premium speakers, and careful placing of the microphone and speaker for better phone calls. You also get Around View Monitor (AVM) for a birds-eye view of your surroundings, driving eco functions that rates one’s driving and also offers suggestions for better economy. The dash is a 7-inch TFT cluster which has a host of functions including the all-important tyre pressure monitor.

Nissan have not divulged engine specs yet but have said it would be the Turbo HR-series engine paired with their Xtronic CVT automatic that will be offered on the Nissan Magnite. Nissan also plan on launching a tech pack that would include an air purifier, puddle lamps, and ambient mood lighting. Luggage space is a 336-litre area behind the 60-40 split rear seats.

Safety in the Nissan Magnite is taken care of too as the SUV will come with Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and dual airbags.

The above list should confirm that the Nissan Magnite sure is an interesting launch but it does go up against some strong and well-settled competitors which are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. Now that is quite a list for the Nissan Magnite to be up against and we can’t wait to get our hands on it to see how it fairs.