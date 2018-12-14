Nissan Kicks Bookings Are Now Open

Nissan India have opened bookings for their new SUV, the Kicks, across all dealerships in the country. Boasting a bunch of new features and creature comforts, the SUV can be booked for a price of Rs 25,000 via Nissan India’s website: www.nissan.in

The Nissan Kicks enters a very cut-throat segment in the Indian market, considering what the vehicle will go up against. Think Hyundai Creta, Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross, or even the Renault Captur, which the Kicks is basically based on. This segment in the Indian market is much sought-after and is no easy place to gain a proper foothold. Hyundai’s Creta currently holds the title of king-of-the-hill in this segment, largely due to it being quite feature-packed. Hence, Nissan, too, have boarded that bandwagon and claimed to have stuffed their new Kicks with the works.

The exterior sees some of the regulars showing up: LED headlamps, chrome grille, wheel-arches, R17 five-spoke alloy wheels, and a lot more. Aspheric wing-mirrors that help with dreaded blind-spots is a nice, and important, touch. The car also gets a “floating” design roof with dual-tone styling, apart from functional roof-rails for the adventurous souls or Instagram profile enhancements.

Inside, you get a black-and-brown dual-tone theme with carbon-fibre finish and the dash and door trims are wrapped in soft-touch leather. Automatic air conditioning is available as standard equipment across all variants. The company says that the Nissan Kicks offers great shoulder and knee-room and for the travel bags, golf kits, livestock, or whatever may be your need. You also get 400 litres of boot space. In addition, in case the day arrives that you need to keep something cool, well, the Kicks has that covered with a cooled glove-box. However, if you cannot find said important item in the glove box, fret not, for the box is illuminated.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motors India, said, “The new Nissan Kicks is a testimony to our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology to our customers in India. We are confident that with its progressive SUV design and advanced technology, the Kicks will appeal to new-age urban adventure seekers.”

The pricing for the Nissan Kicks has not been mentioned yet, but we expect it to fall in or around the Rs 12-15 lakh bracket. Watch this space. We shall give you an update at some point soon with further details.

Story: Zal Cursetji