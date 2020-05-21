Nissan India Launch Virtual Showrooms and Online Bookings

Nissan India have launched virtual showrooms along with digital booking and payments to enhance customer experience.

Just a few days ago, the Nissan Kicks 2020 was launched in India starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). They have now introduced virtual showrooms, where a customer will be able to select any Nissan or Datsun model, choose the colour, customize it to their preference and, finally, make a booking and an online payment. This is a great measure during the coronavirus pandemic as it gives a customer a chance to explore and purchase a car from the comfort of their own home.

Since the 2020 Kicks was launched online, Nissan say that their virtual showrooms are an interactive online experience for a customer to better understand the feature of the car. All other models from Nissan, as well as the Datsun car portfolio, have been made available on the website. The 2020 Kicks can be booked for a sum of Rs 5,000.

All forms of online payment are being accepted, although a customer cannot pay the full amount online and will have to choose finance options via Nissan Finance. In many orange and green zones in India, Nissan have also opened dealerships with standardized sanitization procedures in place.

Commenting on this move, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer-centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers’ location through a virtual showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact.”