Nissan GT-R50 Italdesign Prototype Breaks Cover

The manic Nissan GT-R Nismo gets the Italdesign treatment to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the iconic GT-R and the famed design house.

Visual distinctions of this bespoke design include a lowered roof, gold elements around the car’s body, a bulging hood design, and new LED headlamps that are quite a bit sleeker than stock. The car also features reworked tail lamps, a new spoiler, a one-off grey and gold paintjob, and custom wheels, of course. The look is definitely distinctive and easy on the eye. It may be leaning a little on the extravagant side, but that’s what one-off concept cars are all about.

The beauty definitely penetrates beyond the skin in this prototype, because the cabin too has been give the Italdesign treatment. The interior gets the black Alcantara leather treatment, with gold accents to match it to the exterior, and generous use of carbon fibre (and two different varieties of the material, no less), including the spokes of the custom steering wheel among other things.

The GT-R50 doesn’t just have the killer looks though, it has the performance to match too. Starting with that already bonkers 3.8-litre V6 VR38DETT engine, which the Japanese brand’s performance division NISMO have managed to extract a mind-boggling estimate of 720 PS and 780 Nm of torque out of. This has been done through optimized twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers, changes to the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings, high-flow piston oil jets, revised camshaft profiles, higher-flow fuel injectors, and changed ignition, intake and exhaust systems. A reinforced dual-clutch sequential six-speed rear transaxle and stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels.

The suspension has been given a thorough makeover too, with the car getting a Bilstein DampTronic I system that features continuously adjustable damping. A Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes bring the stopping power, and of course, the calipers have been given a coat of red paint to make sure you can’t miss them. Those custom wheels we alluded to earlier come wrapped in super-grippy Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, sized 255/35 R21 in the front and 285/30 R21 in the rear.

Speaking regarding this concept, Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design said, “How often do you get to ask, ‘What if we created a GT-R without limits,’ and then actually get to build it? This is a rare window in time when two big moments intersect: 50 years of Italdesign shaping the automotive world and 50 years of Nissan generating excitement through our iconic GT-R. So to celebrate this convergence, Nissan and Italdesign created this custom GT-R to mark 50 years of engineering leadership.”

The GT-R50 will make its debut in Europe next month, so keep an eye out for that.