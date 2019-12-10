Nissan GT-R50 Heads Into Production

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is destined for production; albeit in strictly limited numbers: only 50 will be made.

The new Nissan GT-R50 is based on the current GT-R Nismo. The GT-R50 features even more extreme styling, a two-tone paint finish and heavily reworked front and ends. The special edition car first made its début in Europe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Nissan GT-R50 has the same, now legendary hand-assembled VR38DETT engine: a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol, now tuned to produce an estimated 720 hp at 7,100 rpm and 780 Nm of torque between 3,600 and 5,600 rpm. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission and Attesa ET-S all-wheel drive, revised suspension from Bilstein and upgraded Brembo braking system help handle the extra power.

For comparison, the stock Nissan GT-R makes 570 hp and 637 Nm, and costs US$ 113,540 (Rs 80 lakh approx), whereas the GT-R Nismo, with 600 hp and 652 Nm, costs US$ 210,540 (Rs 1.5 crore approx). The Nissan GT-R50, though, is a tad special. Each car will be tailor-made for customers and Italdesign will build no more than 50 vehicles. Thus, the Nissan GT-R50 is priced at US$ 1.12 million (Rs 7.9 crore approx); roughly five times the price of the GT-R Nismo upon which it’s based.

