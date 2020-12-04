Nine Things to Know about the Nissan Magnite

The new Nissan Magnite is here and we have broken down the details of the newest model from the Nissan stable.

What is the Nissan Magnite?

The Nissan Magnite is a compact SUV with all the traits of one made for the Indian market. A length of sub-four metres (3994 mm to be precise) and a proper SUV like stance thanks to its width of 1758 mm and 1572-mm height. The wheelbase is 2,500 mm and ground clearance is a decent 205 mm.

Magnite Competition Check

The Magnite enters a crowded marketplace in the compact SUV segment. The competition includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Ford EcoSport. There are a few upcoming models poised to enter this segment too, with both the Renault Kiger and the Toyota Urban Cruiser waiting in the wings.

Nissan Magnite Engine Specifications

The Magnite is powered by Nissan’s HRA0 engine. It’s a one-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that comes in two guises – naturally aspirated, and turbocharged. There are also two transmission options available – a five-speed manual, and a CVT. Power and torque figures are 72 hp and 96 Nm for the NA engine, 100 hp and 160 Nm for the turbo-manual, and 100 hp and 152 Nm for the turbo-CVT.

Nissan Magnite Fuel Efficiency, Range and Boot Space

Nissan claim a fuel efficiency figure of 20 km/l for the turbo-manual and 18.75 km/l when the turbo-petrol is paired with the CVT. With a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres, you get an effective claimed range of 800 km and 750 km respectively. And if you’re wondering how much luggage you can carry on a long-distance journey where you can take advantage of this range, the answer is 336 litres worth, which expands up to 690 litres with the rear seats folded.

Technology and Features in the Nissan Magnite

The tech and features list for the Magnite is a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, you have segment-first features like wireless smartphone connectivity (both Android Auto and Apple Car Play), and a 360-degree camera. There are also other popular options like second-row air-con vents, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a connectivity suite called NissanConnect, and a puddle lamp too. On the other, you have some features missing – there’s no sunroof, for example, which is a big draw here in India. Furthermore, even though the instrument cluster is all-digital, it looks tacky and unrefined, and the switchgear and plastic quality could do with some improvement when compared to some of the competition.

Nissan Magnite Safety Features

The safety kit on the Magnite is extensive. You get ABS, traction control, hill-start assist, dual airbags, vehicle dynamics control, and an anti-roll bar.

How is the Magnite to Drive?

We have spent some time behind the wheel of the Magnite and we can tell you that the turbo-petrol three-pot is nice and peppy. There’s a bit of lag until 2,500 revs, after which the power comes in with a pleasing rush of torque. The suspension is decent, the Magnite handles well, and braking is on-point too. The manual gearbox does feel a little clunky though.

How Much Does the Nissan Magnite Cost?

Prices for the Magnite start at a super-low Rs 4.99 lakh and go all the way to Rs 9.98 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the top-end, CVT with the additional tech pack which includes features such as the puddle lamp, wireless charger, ambient lights, and high-end speakers.

Should I Buy the Nissan Magnite?

If you are in the market for a compact SUV and your priorities are price, fuel efficiency, and an adequate features list, the Magnite is the right option for you.