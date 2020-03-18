Next-generation 2021 Hyundai Elantra Revealed

The all-new for 2021 Hyundai Elantra has been revealed and there is a lot going on over and under the skin.

The Hyundai Elantra has been around for a while and has seen many generations through the years as a functional and modern family sedan. Over the past few years, it’s become sportier and more dynamic in appearance, as was the one we drove recently, and the new car takes a new approach yet again, with “Parametric Dynamics”. It’s sportier now and more four-door-coupé than ever.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has grown 56 millimetres longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm lower than the present car with a wheelbase that 20 mm longer as well. It is as large the premium saloons from a generation ago with its 4,676 x 1,825 x 1,445 mm dimensions and 2,720 mm wheelbase. However, what’s radically different is the styling. The low-slung front end has a bold grille in a “parametric jewel” pattern and sculpted lines, even on the headlight clusters. The lines are more pronounced on the side profile as well with arrow-shaped forward-pointing edgy styling marking it apart as a new model.

Inside, the sporty coupé-like theme is carried forward with an aircraft-cockpit-like driver-oriented layout, a 10.25-inch information-display cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment system each, the new steering-wheel design, slim high-tech air-vents and even customizable 64-color mood lighting, among other unique takes for the interior.

Powering the 2021 Hyundai Elantra will be a choice of powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol option (at least for the US) is an Atkinson-cycle unit with 149 hp and 179 Nm, paired to an intelligent variable transmission (IVT, as seen in the new Creta) in the interest of efficiency. There will also be a Hybrid model for the first time with a 1.6-litre T-GDI petrol mated to a 32-kW (44-hp) electric motor for a combined peak 140 hp and 265 Nm. We also expect a diesel engine for India, along the lines of the Creta again, with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel four making 115 hp and 250 Nm, with a choice of manual as well as automatic transmission choices.

Global sales for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra are slated for the last quarter of 2020 with an India launch expected early next year.

