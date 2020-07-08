Next Electric – Audi Q4 e-tron Concept Takes Shape

The all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron Concept has taken shape, and it’s a familiar, yet enticing shape, that brings with a lot of tech and power.

The new, all-electric duo of the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept and its Sportback counterpart show the next step for the e-tron model line, with production set for 2021.

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept arrives about one year before the first vehicles will be delivered. The Q4 packs the versatility and robust build of its SUV lineage or can be had with the dynamic shape of the Sportback. It is built on the MEB platform (modular electrification baukasten or platform), that will underpin future electric vehicles produced by parent Volkswagen Group. The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept model offers a look at what will already be the seventh series production electric vehicle that the German major will introduce by 2021.

The dimensions of the two Q4 models are almost identical. The length is 4.60 metres and height is 1.60 m. The Sportback is 10 millimetres longer and lower. Both Audi Q4 e-tron variants share an identical width of 1.90 m and wheelbase of 2.77 m. A futuristic interior may just retain a number of touches from the concept model seen here. However, the two concept cars already offer a clear look at what lies ahead in the top-of-the-range powertrain line-up of the coming production models and also have the same drive technology.

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept models use two electric motors with a total system output of 225 kW, or 306 hp. The Sportback e-tron Concept mainly uses the rear electric motor, a permanently excited synchronous motor, to achieve the highest efficiency. Primarily for that reason, the drive torque is generally distributed with a rear bias. If more power than what the rear electric motor can supply is needed, the electric all-wheel drive uses the front asynchronous motor to redistribute the torque as required to the front axle. The system does this predictively even before slip occurs in slippery or icy conditions, when cornering fast, or if the car understeers or oversteers.

The rear electric motor has an output of 150 kW, or 204 hp, and a torque of 310 Nm. At the front, the motor delivers up to 75 kW (102 hp) and 150 Nm. As mentioned, the peak system output is 225 kW (306 hp) and an estimated peak four-wheel torque of around 400 Nm. As is trademark Audi, the power is transmitted to the road with quattro all-wheel drive. Thanks to the traction on tap, both versions of the Q4 e-tron accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and on to a restricted top speed of 180 km/h.

The battery in the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept stores 82 kWh and weighs 510 kg. It is placed in the underbody area between the axles. A driving range of more than 450 kilometres is possible, on the WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure). The battery can be charged with a maximum of 125 kW and takes a little more than 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent of the total capacity.

There will also be only rear-wheel drive versions that will offer a range of more than 500 km. Audi aim to offer more than 20 models with all-electric drive by 2025 in the most important markets worldwide and achieve roughly 40 per cent of their sales with electrified models.