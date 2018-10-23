New Hyundai Santro Launched at Rs 3.90 lakh onward

Hyundai have brought back the iconic hatch that sparked the first wave of their success on Indian shores, and the Santro in its new guise comes with all the modern trappings and features you would expect it to have.

Looks wise it still retains that signature Tall Boy stance but the car’s design is very much contemporary, with shades of Hyundai’s Dynamic Tension design philosophy evident. Features in the new Santro include a reverse camera, which Hyundai are claiming as a segment-first, power windows all around, remote keyless entry, electrically-adjusted side mirrors, a rear wiper and defogger, and of course, a USB port among other things. IT also gets rear a-c vents, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, MirrorLink and voice commands,

Safety comes from ABS and EBD as standard, and also dual-front airbags, with a driver’s side airbag available across the board. The Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 69 PS, and 99 Nm of torque, or the option of a factory-fitted CNG with a 60-litre equivalent capacity. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT system. Hyundai claim ARAI efficiency figures of 20.3 km/l for the petrol variants with both gearbox options and 30.48 km/kg from the CNG variant.

Speaking at the launch, Y K Koo, MD and CEO of Santro India said, “Today is a historic moment as we announce the world premiere of the all-new Santro. The Santro is an iconic and legendary brand in India that has won the hearts of millions of customers for the last two decades. The magic of Santro continues with the all-new Santro receiving an overwhelming response in less than two weeks. With a modern stylish Tall Boy design, comfortable and premium cabin, new age technology, customer-centric safety, all-round performance and complete peace of mind, the all-new Santro will set a new benchmark in modern mobility.

“The all-new Santro is a true example of Hyundai’s made-in-India philosophy and a shining result of our numerous Product Clinics and rigorous Durability tests on various terrains in India. Our R&D centre in Namyang (S. Korea), Chennai, and Hyderabad have put strong efforts for product supremacy and uttermost customer delight,” he added.

Hyundai brand ambassador and Bollywood’s leading man Shahrukh Khan was also present at the event. The Santro gets seven colour options including two new shades and two options for interior colours as well. It also gets 3 years or 1,00,000 km warranty with 3-year roadside assist as well.

Here’s a price breakdown of all of the Santro’s variants: