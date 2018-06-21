New Volvo S60 Unveiled



Volvo have taken the covers of their new mid-size premium sports sedan – the S60 – at the company’s first manufacturing plant in the United States of America.

The unveil of the new S60 coincided with the inauguration of the new Charleston plant in South Carolina.

Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars said at the unveil, “The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made. It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars.”



As we had earlier reported, the new S60 would be the first Volvo vehicle to be sold without the option of a diesel motor, a move that would signal the company’s move towards a cleaner future with electrification being a key factor to the marques long-term future.

The new S60 is built on the proven Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, along with other cars from the Volvo stable such as the new V60 estate, the XC60, and the 90 Series cars. The S60 also packs the latest in infotainment, safety, and technology. Volvo have transferred their self-conscious approach to the new S60 as well, meaning the car is likely to be among the safest on the road; apart from other Volvos of course.



The S60 comes equipped with the standard benchmark safety features, the City Safety with Autobrake technology which keeps a careful eye for stray pedestrians, and cyclists who fail to follows regular road decorum, along with large animals. The S60 now also utilises auto brakes to reduce the impact of collisions. The car also comes with the optional Pilot Assist System – which acts as the driver’s wingman, helping with steering, acceleration, and braking on well-marked roads up to speeds of 130 km/h. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, and Oncoming Lane Mitigation along with a host of other steering assistance systems. There is also the optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake which should spot crossing danger and further enhance the safety of other road users apart from the passengers.



On to the main feature of the new S60 – its new engine options. Since Volvo decided to wave the diesel motor goodbye, the new S60 comes with the option of two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol motors. The new T6 AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340 PS, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid delivers a combined 407 PS. Volvo will also offer a performance handling upgrade with the electric versions of the S60 called Polestar Engineered, developed by the manufacturer’s electric performance arm, Polestar. Polestar Engineered will only be available with the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid and will be equipped with re-engineered wheels, brakes, suspension, and engine control unit, helping the Polestar Engineered S60 T8 develop a combined 422 PS. All models will come paired with the brand’s eight-speed automatic gearbox.



Another new feature for the S60 is that customers can get their hand on the new car via subscribing to the manufacturers new subscription service ‘Care by Volvo’. The subscription allows prospective customers to get their hands on the new S60 with no down-payment, only a flat-fee paid monthly, offered as an alternative to the traditional car ownership model. Volvo claim this new system makes owning a car as easy and transparent as having a phone. The new S60 will be launched globally later this year, and eventually make its way to India in 2019. When it does, it will take on established players like the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class which will be come to India in October, the next-gen BMW 3-Series, the Audi A4.

Story: Sahej Patheja