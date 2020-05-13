New Volvo S60 Goes Electrified-only for 2021

The new Volvo S60 has been updated for 2021 and has received a selection of 48-volt mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid variants all with 2.0 petrol engines only.

Sweden’s popular sport-luxury sedan, the new Volvo S60 has a lot that has changed. While the next-generation that arrived as a 2019 model has not yet arrived here in India, we may now safely expect this updated new Volvo S60 2021 model-year iteration to be introduced here.

The new Volvo S60 is based on the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture), that also underpins the XC60 and larger 90 series models, and bears a new, more evolved design language, with smooth lines but sharp details; inheriting the Thor’s Hammer – Mjölner – headlamps and sleek tail-lamp clusters. It also brings an updated interior with the signature large touchscreen laden centre console, smooth design air-vents, and all the safety tech one may expect of the brand that’s synonymous with automotive safety.

New Volvo S60 Goes B Badged

The big changes in the new Volvo S60, as we’ve seen with the new XC90 full-size luxury SUV, is the advent of the B- and T- TwinEngine range replacing the older T (turbo-petrol) and D (turbo-diesel) badging. The new Volvo S60 has, since its introduction, not had a diesel-powered engine under its bonnet. The new nomenclature sees the B range of 48-volt mild-hybrid turbo-petrol variants, each with the 1,969-cc turbo-petrol in-line four-cylinder engine in different states of tune. A 48V integrated starter-generator provides 10 kW (14 hp) and 40 Nm of assist when needed in each of the B variants. The B3 has 163 hp and 265 Nm, the B4 has 197 hp and 300 Nm, the B5 has 250 hp and 350 Nm, while the top-of-the-shelf B6 has 300 hp and 420 Nm. The B3, B4 and B5 use an eight-speed automatic with front-wheel drive. The B5 has an option for all-wheel drive, the B5 AWD, whereas the B6 AWD is only available in the one selection. All variants offer improved fuel efficiency and emit lower CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) as well. In line with Volvo’s vision and future safety assessments, all models have their top speed limited to 180 km/h.

New Volvo S60 TwinEngine AWD

Three T-badged TwinEngine AWD models are on offer as well. These variants also use the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four in various states of tune but ditch the 48-volt mild-hybrid set-up for a full-on high-voltage plug-in hybrid set-up that allows for long driving ranges in pure electric mode. The electric motor, mounted on the rear axle for electric all-wheel drive – engine drives the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic and e-motor powers the rear axle. The 65-kW e-motor adds 87 hp and 240 Nm – more than an average small car engine, eh? The 11.6-kWh battery pack, mounted centrally in the tunnel where the transmission prop-shaft used to be at one time, allows for longer pure electric driving range.

The first of these is the T6 TwinEngine. It gets 253 hp and 350 Nm, for a combined peak output of up to 340 hp and 590 Nm. On the WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure) cycle for vehicle efficiency testing, the S60 T6 TwinEngine AWD returned fuel efficiency figures as high as 66.67 km/l overall, with CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions of as low as 35 g/km. A pure-electric range of up to 59 km is possible.

The second is the T8 TwinEngine. It gets 303 hp and 400 Nm, for a combined peak output of a V8-like 390 hp and 640 Nm. On the WLTP cycle, the S60 T8 TwinEngine AWD also returned 66.67 km/l overall, with CO2 emissions of as low as 35 g/km, and also has a pure-electric range of up to 59 km.

The third model is a bit special: the Polestar Engineered model. Based on the T8 TwinEngine, it gets a tweaked engine, high-performance parts – Öhlins suspension, Akebono brakes, light-alloy wheels, wider and sticker tyres and a lot more – and special design elements as well. The 2.0 four, in here, makes 318 hp and 430 Nm, for a staggering combined peak output of 405 hp and 670 Nm. On the WLTP cycle, the Polestar Engineered S60 returned 50 km/l overall, with CO2 emissions of as low as 45 g/km. It can be driven for up to 52 km in pure electric mode.

We hope to see the new Volvo S60 introduced in the second half of 2020, should conditions permit.

