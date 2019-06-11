New Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI Out Now

The new Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI is the German manufacturer’s most powerful car on sale, armed with a 421-PS V8 turbo-diesel engine.

The VW Touareg V8 TDI was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this past March. The Touareg has always been a versatile vehicle and the latest iteration added a lot more to an already capable package. Now, the new Touareg V8 TDI brings even more brute force to the party. Under the bonnet, it shares its 4.0-litre V8 turbo-diesel engine with the Audi SQ7 TDI, albeit minus the electric compressor. This is now the most powerful Volkswagen from their current portfolio. The Touareg V8 TDI’s 3,956-cc eight-cylinder turbo-diesel engine makes 421 PS and a full 900 Nm of peak torque; akin to the motor used in the now-defunct Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel we drove some time ago.

Volkswagen say that the Touareg will be a multi-purpose vehicle suitable for everyday use, and the power characteristics will allow it to cruise at low speeds, go off road or use all the power to go really fast. The VW Touareg V8 TDI boasts of an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. An eight-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive make the Touareg an ideal towing vehicle for work or leisure. It has a maximum trailer weight of that up to 3.5 tonnes, and can be equipped with a matching tow bracket that extends or retracts at the touch of a button.

Additionally, the Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI includes four-corner air suspension, a boot lid that opens and closes electrically, comfort seats in “Vienna” leather, an anti-theft alarm, stainless steel pedals, the “Light & Sight” package, which includes automatic headlights, and 19-inch “Tirano” alloy wheel rims.

Those who purchase the new top model will have the choice between the standard “Elegance” design package and the “Atmosphere” package. The “Elegance” package creates a technical interior world that is dominated by metal and matching colours. On the other hand, the “Atmosphere” package offers an interior with wood and natural tones. The seating systems and door trims of both versions have the Vienna leather finish. The sporty R-Line equipment options are also available for the Touareg V8 TDI.

There is a wide range of sensors that can be chosen from for the Touareg V8 TDI. These include “Night Vision” which can detect people and animals in the dark using a thermal imaging camera, “Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist” which offers partly assisted steering, lane departure warning, acceleration and even braking for speed of up to 60 km/h, “Front Cross Traffic Assist” responds to cross-traffic in front of the Touareg. Active all-wheel steering makes the Touareg as easy to handle as any compact car. The head-up display projected on the windscreen puts up all the important information into the selective field of vision of the driver.

The Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI is priced at €89,825 in Germany, or Rs 71 lakh.

Story: Azaman Chothia