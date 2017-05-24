New Volkswagen Tiguan v Rivals



Volkswagen have launched their much awaited compact-SUV, the Tiguan, today. We had earlier revealed the specs of the new VW SUV, but how does the new car from the VW stable stack up to its competition?

Volkswagen had started production of the new Tiguan way back in March at their Aurangabad facility. The Tiguan is the first Volkswagen product to use VW Group’s MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) platform. This platform has already been seen in the new Škoda Octavia, Superb and the upcoming Kodiaq, along with the new Audi A3.

The new VW Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel motor which produces 143 PS and 340 Nm of torque, and paired to a seven-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox. The new Tiguan also gets VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. The Tiguan doesn’t come with the option of a petrol engine, but there could be the option of one in the future.

The Tiguan is available in two trim levels – Comfortline and Highline – and will have several standard features including Hill Start Assist, Auto hold, self-sealing tyres, cruise control, AppConnect, rain and light sensors, LED headlamps with DRL’s, LED tail-lamps, LED illuminated panoramic sunroof and Keyless entry and go and six airbags, among others.

The new Tiguan has been launched at Rs 27.68 lakh and Rs 31.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the and Comfortline and Highline respectively.

The competition, though is quite intimidating, as the Tiguan seeks to take the market share from some well established products across several segments including the German entry-luxury SUV brigade comprising of the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, BMW X1 and its cousin the Audi Q3. Moreover it will also give seekers of the Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Jeep Compass need for a serious rethink. The Jeep Compass should be the new VW Tiguan’s toughest competition.

Story: Sahej Patheja