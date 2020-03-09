New Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Seven-Seater SUV Launched

Volkswagen recently launched the Tiguan Allspace in a single petrol variant at a price tag of Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiguan Allspace is the first SUV to launch out of the four that Volkswagen had showcased at Auto Expo as part of their SUVW vision for the coming two years.

The Tiguan Allspace is a premium seven-seater version of the Tiguan and comes with a longer wheelbase to add more flexibility to the mix as well as hold two more occupants. The Tiguan Allspace has a sharp design, now rocks a newer grill and sports a different contour on the slightly risen hood. The car will be made available in seven colours Habanero Orange, Petroleum Blue, Ruby Red, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey, Pure White.

Inside, the Tiguan Allspace comes with a digital cockpit. The analogue dials and gauges are shown only virtually. Drivers have access to a customized information display that shows additional data on driving dynamics, vehicle status, infotainment and assist functions in the centre area of the speedometer and rev counter. Connecting your smartphone is now easy with AppConnect. It also has park assist, and there is active and passive safety has not been compromised with a slew of electronic aids and seven airbags inside.

The Tiguan Allspace runs a BS VI-compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol direct-injection engine mated to a DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The car delivers a peak power of 190 hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm from just 1,500 rpm.

Speaking on the launch of the Tiguan Allspace, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful car lines globally and we’re extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers. It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer. It is premium, roomy, versatile, highly functional that #FitsAll. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine and is mated to a seven-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission, which enhances the driving comfort for the customer while being fuel-efficient. We’re extremely confident that the sophisticated seven-seater Tiguan Allspace will be a winner among many Indian customers.”