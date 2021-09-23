New Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Sized SUV Launched in India

Pricing for the new Volkswagen Taigun has been revealed with the compact SUV starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Volkswagen Taigun is a compact SUV with a fresh new design and premium approach to quality and build; as is often linked to the brand in the mind of patrons. The compact crossover SUV features a purposefully bold front end with evolved familial design, evident in the lines and features also seen on the Tiguan, Amarok and Touareg. As such, the ‘made-for-India’ compact SUV is a perfect mix of style, practicality and sophistication designed to suit the needs of the modern Indian consumer.

A young, refreshing and vibrant new car line, the new Volkswagen Taigun caters to the modern Indian customer. The tall stance indicates high ground clearance that would be suitable to drive on and off Indian roads. The longer wheelbase makes it spacious for rear-seat occupants – a major advantage of the MQB A0 IN platform. It also reflects a seamless integration of design proportions that depict true Volkswagen style. In fact, Volkswagen believe that the sportier and bolder appeal will resonate well with the young urban customer, and be an ideal companion for any customer with an active lifestyle.

We expect the new Volkswagen Taigun to get the Group’s popular 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with between 95 and 115 hp, and up to 200 Nm of torque. The engine does duty in everything from the up! to the Audi Q2 overseas. A choice of manual or automatic – the signature DirectShift Gearbox (DSG) – transmission should be offered as well. Although 4Motion all-wheel drive is a possibility, we doubt it will be introduced initially. The probability of a plug-in hybrid model or a full electric (e-Taigun) cannot be ruled out as well.

Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales said, “Today, we present the next big step for Volkswagen in India. The compact SUV is especially designed for this market keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customer. We’re confident that this product offers a perfect combination of sportiness and sophistication, making it the right choice for our valued Indian customers.

“India continues to remain an important market for Volkswagen. As a Group we’re investing € 1 billion [Rs 80,00 crore approx] in the Indian market, which reiterates our commitment to this region. World over, SUVs are gaining popularity among our customers, which is why we are introducing Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in India, this year.”

Commenting at the World Premiere of the compact SUV, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The product truly represents Volkswagen’s global SUV portfolio made specifically for the Indian market. The exterior and interior design language is created keeping in mind the needs of the aspirational Indian customers. We are quite confident that the compact SUV will be a top contender for a prospective customer. With this world premiere, we’re optimistic about tactfully driving our India strategy and realizing our vision to become a sustainable brand with a three per cent market share.”

Edit: 23/09/21

The new Volkswagen Taigun has been launched with price tags similar to its Czech twin. The Taigun comes in two lines, each with their unique engines – Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

The Dynamic Line will house the 1.0-litre, TSI turbo-petrol three-cylinder motor and mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. There are five variants available:

Comfortline: Rs 10.50 lakh

Highline: Rs 12.80 lakh

Highline AT: Rs 14.10 lakh

Topline: Rs 14.57 lakh

Topline AT: Rs 15.91 lakh

The Performance Line has the 1.5-litre, TSI EVO turbo-petrol, four-cylinder engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) for better fuel economy mated to a six-speed manual or the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are two variants available:

GT: Rs 15.00 lakh

GT+ DSG: Rs 17.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom figures.