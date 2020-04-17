New Volkswagen T-Roc SUV In Good Demand, First Lot Almost Soldout

The Volkswagen T-Roc has seen huge success with its launch in India. The German car manufacturer has said that they have almost sold out their stock of T-Rocs in the country and are now considering local assembly of the vehicle on Indian soil.

The Volkswagen T-Roc arrived in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) along with another launch, the VW Allspace. The Volkswagen T-Roc is currently priced with an introductory offer of Rs 19.99 lakh ex-showroom, which we expect to increase a little. The local assembly would bring that price-tag down a little making the SUV more attainable to many an Indian soul.

Volkswagen are known for their sturdy well-made automobiles and currently, the T-Roc does indeed go up against some very stellar competition with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and MG Hector. This is indeed a tough category as well as a much sought after one too.

The Volkswagen T-Roc sports a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. We also see a host of features such as LED lighting, a large infotainment system, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, alloy rims, and more. In addition, the T-Roc will also feature Volkswagens cylinder deactivation tech which is a first in its segment.