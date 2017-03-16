New Toyota Corolla Altis launched

Latest iteration of the acclaimed sedan makes its way to India

The Corolla is one of Toyota’s most popular cars worldwide, sold in over 150 countries, and this updated version boasts several new premium and safety features to stay ahead of the competition. The car is available with two familiar engine options in India, a 1.8-litre petrol with dual VVT-I and a 1.4-litre diesel with variable nozzle turbo and intercooler. The optional 7-speed CVTi transmission in the petrol version also gets a sport mode and paddle shifters, which will surely be a hit amongst enthusiastic drivers. The front of the new Corolla Altis can be distinguished by the sleek new bi-beam LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and a new bumper and grille design, while from the rear the new LED tail lamp cluster will tell it apart from its predecessor. The car also features new 15-spoke alloy wheels. The interior has also been refreshed with new colours, an instrument panel and a luxurious soft-touch dashboard, while the spacious rear gets comfortable reclining seats. On the safety front the new Corolla Altis gets seven airbags, ABS and EBD with brake assist, stability control and hill-start assist.

Commenting on the launch, Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are delighted to be presenting the New Corolla Altis which has been developed keeping in mind the aspirations of a premium sedan customer. The Corolla Altis is one such true global Toyota model which is manufactured in 16 Toyota plants worldwide and owned and appreciated by customers in some of the best cities like Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Moscow, San Francisco and Rio-de- Janeiro. The Altis embodies a prestigious and luxurious real sedan in India and is preferred by an elite set of customers. The new Corolla Altis offers the best in design and comfort making it a compelling combination of the brand’s passionate design, exquisite interiors and host of safety and convenience features. We are certain that the new Corolla Altis will further add to customer delight and our customers will continue to appreciate the new product as it has been appreciated by more than 44 million happy customers worldwide”.

Prices start at Rs 15.88 lakh for the base petrol variant, going up to Rs 19.91 lakh for the top-of-the-line petrol with CVT version, while the base diesel variant is priced competitively at Rs 17.36 lakh and the higher-spec diesel will be sold for Rs 19.05 lakh.