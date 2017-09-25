New Top-End Variant of Mahindra TUV300 Launched

Premium new trim and a new infotainment system introduced.

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced a new variant of their SUV the TUV300 called T10. This new variant features a more sophisticated infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen. The variant also features faux leather seats on the inside, and new exterior trim. Mahindra have also introduced a new Pearl White shade for the TUV300.

The main highlight, however, remains the new infotainment system. It features audio-video playback via USB, Bluetooth connectivity, and driver information. It also comes with GPS navigation. The exterior trim include black chrome finish on the grille and fog lamps, static-bending headlamps, and glossy metallic finish on the alloy wheels, roof-rails, and the rear spare wheel cover.

Along with the new variant, Mahindra are also offering Luxury Edition kits for the T8 variant, which features a more sophisticated touchscreen infotainment system, faux leather seats, and chrome add-ons.

Mahindra have priced the T10 variant of the TUV300 at Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-Mumbai). Bookings for this new variant are now open at all Mahindra dealerships across the country.