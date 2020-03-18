New Third-gen Renault Zoe Electric Car Introduced

The all-new Renault Zoe has been introduced in its third generation with a larger battery pack and a choice of outputs.

The Renault Zoe, pronounced “Zo-ë”, was the French major’s first all-electric mainstream car that went on to find many takers. The second-generation model came with updated styling and features as well as a larger 41-kWh battery pack, a considerable amount more than the 22-kWh pack in the first car. Range almost doubled too, from 210 km to almost 400. Now, though, the third-generation model sure looks set for a lot more. And it could be offered in India too, if the company so chooses.

The Renault Zoe brings in several changes making it even greener: full-LED headlamps as standard, fully recycled plastic is used in the visible interior plastics, a 9.3-inch portrait style centre screen, rapid-charge compliance up to 50 kW for up to 145 km of range with just 30 minutes of charging, and a new B-Mode. The B-Mode is a regenerative braking mode that enables single-pedal driving. The safety kit includes Lane Keeping Assist, Easy Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic High-Beam/Dipped-Beam activation, and a Rear View Camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard.

The Renault Zoe now gets a larger 52-kWh battery pack. On the new WLTP (Worldwide Light-vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, the evaluated range is 32 per cent more than earlier, at 245 miles (394 km). There is also another first on the new Renault Zoe, a choice of outputs: an entry R110 with 80 kW (109 hp), and a more powerful R135 with 100 kW (136 hp).

At launch, the Renault Zoe will be available in nine exterior colours and three trim levels: Play, Iconic, and GT Line with a choice of 15-, 16- or 17-inch wheels. It is offered with a five-year/160,000-km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000-km traction battery warranty.