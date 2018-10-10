New Tata Tigor Launched Ahead of Diwali

Tata Motors’ compact sedan, the Tigor, has been launched in a refreshed avatar and is all set to take on the festive season. It will be available in both petrol and diesel variants; prices start from Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

With its coupé-like styling, the little Tata has always been a looker. Now it has been given some additional visual appeal in the form of chrome elements, improved lights, and a shark-fin antenna. The manufacturer has revealed that the XZ+ trim will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman that also functions as the display for the reverse camera. As for the cabin, the seats get new upholstery and the driver’s seat is now height-adjustable. Furthermore, the car now boasts of auto-folding Outer Rear View Mirrors (with integrated turn indicators) and will be available in the following shades: Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White, and Titanium Grey.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the new Tigor. The petrol variants are powered by the three-cylinder, 1.2-litre Revotron engine that produces 85 PS and a peak torque of 114 Nm. Meanwhile, the three-cylinder, 1.05-litre Revotorq engine does duty in the diesel variants and churns out 70 PS and 140 Nm. Both variants are offered with a five-speed manual transmission. However, one of the petrol variants, the XZA, features an AMT.

The new Tigor will continue to rival the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Prices (ex-showroom)

Petrol

XE – Rs 5.20 lakh

XM – Rs 5.55 lakh

XZ – Rs 5.95 lakh

XZ+ – Rs 6.49 lakh

XZA – Rs 6.65 lakh

Diesel

XE – Rs 6.09 lakh

XM – Rs 6.41 lakh

XZ – Rs 6.84 lakh

XZ+ – Rs 7.38 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese