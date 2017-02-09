New Tata Tigor Incoming



Tata Motors have confirmed that the KITE 5 Concept which was revealed at the Auto Expo 2016 will be coming into production and will be christened as the Tata Tigor.

The IMPACT design language on the incoming Tata Tigor is aimed at targeting young drivers. Tata claim the Tigor is going to be India’s 1st ‘Styleback’. The Tigor Styleback claims to be a game changer in its segment which is, the company claims, mostly dominated by boxy cars.

Announcing the name Tata Tigor, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “After Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment. The break-free design dynamics of Tata Tigor makes it India’s 1st ‘Styleback’. We will announce its commercial launch soon and are excited to see the IMPACT of the ‘Styleback’ on our customers.”

Story: Sahej Patheja