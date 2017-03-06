New Tata Tiago AMT Launched; TAMO Sub-brand International Unveil Announced



Tata’s Tiago hatchback with its iconic footballing brand ambassador has seen great success in the field. Now, the compact hatchback has just received the addition of an AMT variant.

The Tata Tiago AMT will be available only in the XZA variant, which is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing the same 85 PS and 114 Nm. The power goes to the front wheels through an Easy-Shift automatic gearbox similar to the one seen in the Tata Zest. The Tata Tiago XZA will be priced at Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago – our first product to be launched under the IMPACT design language; stood out as an attractive, innovative and feature loaded car. It is the most awarded car of the year with over 13 awards and counting. Besides, due to the continued good response to the Tiago, we are witnessing a month-on-month growth in the immensely competitive hatchback segment. The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors’ brand across the PV market. In line with our commitment of launching products that cater to the need of the ever-evolving customer, we are happy to launch the Tiago AMT today. We are confident that it will further expand the market for us.”



The Tata Tiago XZA will offer two driving modes – Sport and City, and four gear positions – Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. The Tiago AMT also comes equipped with an in-built ‘creep’ feature, which enables the car to crawl as soon as the foot is lifted off the brake pedal, without pressing the accelerator. This function also prevents the car from rolling back when it starts from an inclined position.

Tata have also announced that they will be showcasing their new sub-brand TAMO’s first offering since its inception at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on 7 March. So watch this space for more details on that.

Story: Sahej Patheja