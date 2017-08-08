New Tata Nexon Pre-Bookings Now Open



Tata Motors are all geared up for the launch of their much anticipated new compact SUV, the Nexon. The company has now opened pre-bookings starting from Rs 5,000.

The new Tata Nexon is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine which develops 110 PS and 170 Nm. For the diesel buyer there is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq motor which produces 110 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both engine options will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and be equipped with multi-drive modes, with the option of an AMT variant coming in the future.

We expect the new Tata Nexon to be priced in the region of Rs 6 to 10 lakh, and face tough competition from established names like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and even the Honda WR-V.

Story: Sahej Patheja