New Tata Nexon Launched



Tata have finally launched the much awaited sub-four meter crossover, the Nexon. With prices starting from Rs 5.87 lakh.

The Tata Nexon is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque. For the diesel buyer there’s a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq motor which develops 110 PS and 260 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Nexon is the fourth product in the company’s portfolio to follow the ‘Impact Design’ philosophy. The Nexon will be available in four variants – XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and will also be available in five colour options.

Unveiling the Nexon, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “Our passenger vehicle market is dynamic. The fast-moving generation has clear preferences in terms of design and style. Catering to this discerning need of our customers, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering by creating new categories of vehicles. The Tata Nexon is the result of our intent to break away from the conventional approach of segmentation in its discreet forms and fulfilling a lager set of miles. Connecting aspirations of our customers, with the Tata Nexon, we offer an unparalled package of style, performance, and innovative features.”

Mayank Pareek, President – passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, added, “Our focus is to introduce products that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. As part of the aggressive turnaround strategy, we have renewed focus on filling in product gaps and tapping the white spaces that will emerge. Conceptualised as a lifestyle SUV for young progressive individuals, the Nexon is the culmination of this radical shift in thinking and will further expand Tata Motors’ addressable market.”

Pricing for the Tata Nexon (ex-showroom, Mumbai) are as follows:

Petrol

XE: Rs 5.87 lakh

XM: Rs 6.52 lakh

XT: Rs 7.32 lakh

XZ+: Rs 8.47 lakh

XZ+ with dual-tone roof: Rs 8.62 lakh

Diesel

XE: Rs 6.87 lakh

XM: Rs 7.42 lakh

XT: Rs 8.17 lakh

XZ+: Rs 9.32 lakh

XZ+ with dual-tone roof: Rs 9.47 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja