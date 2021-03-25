New Star – Mercedes A-Class Limousine Now in India

The all-new Mercedes A-Class Limousine has been launched in India from Rs 39.90 lakh in two Benz guises. The AMG A 35 4MATIC is also on offer from Rs 56.24 lakh, all ex-showroom.

The Mercedes A-Class is back in India, now in its Limousine guise, making it the go-to Star for those seeking a compact luxury sedan. It replaces the CLA compact four-door coupé in the line-up, and, more importantly, is made here in India, in Chakan, outside Pune. Thus, the company has introduced three unique flavours to suit all tastes: the A 200 turbo-petrol, the A 200 d turbo-diesel, and the AMG A 35 4MATIC. These cater to those looking for refined and comfortable petrol or diesel versions, as well as thrill-seekers, with 300+ hp in a compact 1.5-tonne form.

The Mercedes A-Class Limousine brings the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) interface that dramatically changes how the driver and occupants interact with the car. Yes, there are knobs and buttons but the touchscreen and voice-controlled personal assistant take things to the next level. Of course, there’s typical Mercedes quality and finish and the equipment on offer in terms of comfort, safety and connectivity rival the very best.

The Mercedes-Benz powertrains balance performance with refinement and efficiency. The A 200 petrol uses the new-generation 1.33-litre, in-line four, turbo-petrol with direct injection. It produces 163 hp and 250 Nm and is mated to a 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic driving the front wheels. The A 200 d makes 150 hp and 320 Nm, being paired to the new 8G-DCT eight-speed dual-clutch unit driving the front axle. Finally, there’s the AMG A 35. It packs the high-performance 1,991-cc in-line four petrol with 306 hp and 450 Nm, going to the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive through a tweaked seven-speeder.

Mercedes-Benz India are also offering their Star Ease service packages starting from just Rs 61k for the A 200, as well as an eight-year powertrain warranty (engine and gearbox).

We’ve driven the A 200 d in Goa recently. Click here for our first drive review.

The ex-showroom pricing for the new Mercedes A-Class range is as follows:

A 200: Rs 39.90 lakh

A 200 d: Rs 40.90 lakh

AMG A 35 4MATIC: Rs 56.24 lakh